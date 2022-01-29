Von Miller and Odell Beckham knew they wanted to be teammates before either one of them joined the Rams. But when they first discussed playing together, Beckham — then with the Browns — told Miller it wouldn’t be in Cleveland.

Miller told Sports Illustrated that Beckham told him, “Don’t come to Cleveland” last year when the two of them were discussing their desire to end up on the same team.

That was when Miller and Beckham were both rehabbing from season-ending knee injuries, training together almost every day, and wondering if they might play on the same team some time in the future. They had no reason to think that team would be the Rams, but Beckham was already disgruntled enough that he didn’t think he had a future with the Browns, and didn’t want Miller to play there.

Beckham eventually complained his way out of Cleveland and signed with the Rams as a free agent, shortly after Miller arrived in a trade with the Broncos, and they both made their Rams debut in the same game on November 15. Their arrival has helped the Rams get one game away from the Super Bowl, something Beckham didn’t see happening in Cleveland.

Odell Beckham told Von Miller “Don’t come to Cleveland” when they discussed playing together originally appeared on Pro Football Talk