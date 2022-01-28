While with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apparently told friend and then Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller to not come to his former team.

While they both rehabilitated injuries in Colorado Springs last offseason — Miller a patella tendon, Beckham an ACL — Miller told Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop that he and Beckham daydreamed about playing together.

Miller was then with the Denver Broncos, who traded him to the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1. Beckham, unable to mesh with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, forced a divorce from the Browns in early November, was released and signed with the Rams.

“Don’t come to Cleveland,” Miller said Beckham told him.

With Miller and Beckham now both in Los Angeles, that dream of playing together has come true, and the Rams will play in the Super Bowl if they can beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams have gone 0-2 against Niners this season.

Since signing with the Rams, Beckham has caught 25 passes on 43 targets for 287 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games and 10 passes on 12 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.

Miller has added some punch to an already potent Rams defense with five sacks in eight regular-season games and two sacks in two playoff games.

