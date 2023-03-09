Odell Beckham Jr. to hold workout for NFL teams on Friday after missing season with ACL tear

Odell Beckham Jr. is still looking for a team after missing all of last year due to a torn ACL and strained negotiations, but he might change that soon.

The former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, who is free to sign with a team at any time, will hold a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The New York Giants will be among the teams in attendance, per ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

It has been 13 months since Beckham went down with a knee injury in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, though he later claimed he tore the ACL long before then. Beckham was interested in signing a deal with a team for 2022 as he recovered, but no deal ever materialized.

Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to sign with a team, but we’ve heard that before. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

First the Rams wanted him back. But, wait, Beckham said they never offered him a deal during the offseason. Then Beckham teased his interest in the Buffalo Bills. The Rams jumped back in with an offer, but then he visited the Dallas Cowboys while also flirting with the New York Giants. That interest didn’t seem to last long. And then Beckham said he didn’t see the point of playing the regular season, except he didn’t sign for the playoffs either.

The common thread in all these failed negotiations and dalliances was, obviously, Beckham, who wanted much more than he was ever offered. Add in a bizarre airplane incident, and you have a much talked about season that never was.

Now, Beckham is entering this offseason with a clean slate and the hope that teams will value him more as he moves further from his ACL tear. Until that injury, Beckham’s Rams tenure was seen as a major success story, with the former Pro Bowler posting 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 3.5 playoff games.