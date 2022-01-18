The Los Angeles Rams are rolling against the Arizona Cardinals and despite being up 21-0 at the start of the second half, Sean McVay pulled out all the stops on the team’s opening drive of the third quarter.

Odell Beckham Jr., who already scored a touchdown on the Rams’ first possession of the game, showed off his cannon of an arm on a perfectly designed trick play. Matthew Stafford threw it backwards to Beckham, who then loaded up and heaved one deep across the field to Cam Akers for a gain of 40 yards.

It caught the Cardinals defense completely off guard, keeping the drive rolling and setting up Cooper Kupp’s touchdown a few plays later.