Odell Beckham Jr.’s former teammate recruits him to Patriots

The New England Patriots players have been doing some of the “heavy lifting” when it comes to recruiting this offseason.

Matt Judon has led the charge by recruiting over a dozen players on Twitter — none of which came to the Patriots. Jonathan Jones followed Judon’s lead following the signing of Malcolm Butler and tried to bring Stephon Gilmore back into the mix. The Patriots have receivers like Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and more to contend with twice a year.

When it comes to Patriots receivers, there is a dire need also. Mack Wilson Sr., who joined the team via trade, is doing some recruiting on his own.

Wilson Sr. played 2.5 seasons with Odell Beckham Jr. and he gave it a shot to bring the star receiver to Foxborough.

Mac Jones, who would benefit from a receiver like Beckham Jr., clearly approves of the attempt.

The 29-year-old is a free agent, but he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and could miss more than half the season.

