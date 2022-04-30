In what could be the biggest temporary foray into NFL transactional reporting since Rob Lowe tried to retire Peyton Manning a decade ago, free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. claims that 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is being traded to the Patriots.

“Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF,” Beckham tweeted, including Samuel’s Twitter handle.

The tweet came a day after Beckham tweeted that he “just gotttt the teaaaaa from” Samuel, “Should I spill?”

Multiple reporters are shooting it down. And here’s the reality. The Patriots routinely make it clear to all involved that it anything gets out regarding any potential move before they’re ready to announce it, they’ll pull the plug.

The real news here is that Beckham has decided to moonlight as a reporter. He apparently will be starting off, based on the responses to his claim, with a batting average of 0-for-1. Unless he doesn’t.

Odell Beckham Jr. “reports” Deebo Samuel to Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk