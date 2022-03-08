Odell Beckham Jr. heaps praise on Matthew Stafford: ‘Dude is truly different’

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t necessarily played with the best quarterbacks throughout his career, but in the second half of the 2021 season, he got the chance to catch passes from Matthew Stafford – a quarterback with a huge arm and the ability to put the ball in spots where his receivers can gain yards after the catch.

Beckham seemed to love playing with Stafford and on Monday night, one week before the legal tampering period of free agency begins, Beckham heaped praise on the Rams quarterback. He said Stafford doesn’t get enough credit for being “the real deal,” but after seeing it up close, Beckham realizes how good Stafford truly is.

Stafford enjoyed throwing passes to Beckham, too. According to Pro Football Focus, Stafford’s passer rating when targeting Beckham was 127.8 – by far the highest of Beckham’s career.

They connected for seven touchdowns in 12 games, too, including the first score of Super Bowl LVI.

All signs are pointing to the Rams re-signing Beckham, and even though he might miss the first half of the 2022 season, having him on the team for the stretch run again next season will be a bonus.

Beckham was a big reason the Rams won the Super Bowl.

