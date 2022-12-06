Odell Beckham Jr. attends Mavericks-Suns with Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs

OBJ attends Mavs game with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs after Cowboys visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr.’s visit with the Dallas Cowboys included taking in an NBA game.

The free agent wide receiver showed up to Monday night’s Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game with Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs.

The trio sat courtside at American Airlines Center.

When the three players were shown on the Jumbotron, Dallas fans showed love for Beckham Jr. with “OBJ” chants.

Dallas was the latest stop on Beckham Jr.’s free-agent tour, as the three-time Pro Bowler visited with the Cowboys earlier Monday. Beckham Jr. took a physical and met with key members of the Cowboys organization, including owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy. His visit is expected to last through Tuesday, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon caught up with Beckham Jr. at the Mavs game, and the wideout told him there’s a “good possibility” he signs with the Cowboys.

Beckham Jr., who is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56, previously met with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. It’s unclear if he plans to meet with any more teams after Dallas.