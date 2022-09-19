Odds, top story lines and players to watch

Even against a struggling Notre Dame squad, North Carolina may finally find a definitive answer that it didn’t get in its previous three wins. Yes, the Tar Heels are unbeaten, but are they any good?

A win against the Irish (1-2) might be the barometer the Heels need to figure it out.

Notre Dame played Ohio State tough in its opener before losing 21-10. But its home opening loss, 26-21, to Marshall has sent the Fighting Irish and first-year coach Marcus Freeman into an early season tailspin.

The Irish have major problems on offense, where they’ve only scored three points in the first quarter through three games and they’re averaging just 18 points per game.

Despite Notre Dame’s problems, Carolina could gain a bit of reassurance with a win in its final non-conference game before ACC play begins. The Heels squandered double-digit leads against App State (41-21) and Georgia State (21-3) before escaping with a pair of road wins.

Healthy returns?

UNC coach Mack Brown said he hoped the Tar Heels week off would allow a few starters to return to the lineup. Receiver Antoine Green, who has been out since mid-August with a shoulder injury, was back catching passes before the Tar Heels’ win over Georgia State. There’s a chance the senior could be back in the lineup against the Irish.

Junior receiver Josh Downs, who led the team in receptions and yards last season, has not played since suffering a knee injury in the opener against Florida A&M. Offensive tackle Spencer Rolland missed their win over the Panthers with a lower-body injury.

Should the Heels have all three available for Notre Dame, it would mark their first game at full strength offensively this season.

Stoppable force vs. Movable object

Notre Dame’s offense ranks 114th nationally among 131 FBS teams in total offense, averaging just 300.3 yards per game. Carolina’s defense ranks 123rd in total defense allowing an average of 468 yards per game.

Something’s got to give. Will this be the game and the team where the Tar Heels’ defense puts together a complete game and shuts down their opponent? Or will it be the game the Irish offense comes to life? The answer will likely determine who wins.

Three Notre Dame players to watch

Drew Pyne, QB: Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was injured and lost for the season against Marshall, prompting Pyne to take over under center. Saturday’s game against Carolina will be just his second career start for the third-year sophomore.

Isaiah Foskey, VYP: The 6-foot-5, 265-pound junior plays the hybrid “Vyper” position in the Irish’s lineup where he’s essentially a standup defensive end, but can drop back as a linebacker. He leads the Irish with 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Howard Cross III, DT: It’s rare that a defensive lineman leads the team in tackles, but the 6-foot, 276-pound junior does just that for the Irish. He’s arguably the best player UNC’s offensive line will have seen so far this season.

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) throws against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Three UNC players to watch

Drake Maye, QB: Now that every team has played three games, Maye’s numbers still stand tall. He’s tied for the lead nationally with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Tulsa’s Davis Brin with 11 touchdown passes. He ranks eighth nationally in pass efficiency and 11th with 310 yards per game.

Kaimon Rucker, DE: According to Pro Football Focus, Rucker has graded out the fourth best edge defender nationally through three games. Rucker had the assist on the game-saving two-point conversion stop against App State.

Kobe Paysour, WR: The redshrit freshman has emerged as a Maye’s most dependable target. Paysour started the last two games in Josh Down’s absence and currently leads the team with 14 catches for 172 yards.

UNC vs Notre Dame game and TV info

Who: UNC (3-0) vs. Notre Dame (1-2)

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Vegas betting odds

The Tar Heels are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider’s consensus line.