Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub Buys Stock After Warren Buffett Did

Occidental Petroleum
has had quite a year, and CEO Vicki Hollub just bought shares of the energy explorer on the open market.
Occidental (ticker: OXY) stock has doubled so far in 2022, buoyed by strong energy prices this year, and a high-profile investment earlier this month by
Warren Buffett’s
Berkshire Hathaway (
BRK.B). Berkshire now owns about 15% of Occidental’s shares outstanding.
By comparison, the
S&P 500 index
is down 3.4% so far this year.
Hollub paid $798,100 on March 28 for 14,191 Occidental shares, an average price of $56.24 each, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. She now owns 467,282 Occidental shares, and an additional 23,390 shares through a savings plan.
Occidental didn’t immediately respond to a request to make Hollub available for comment on her stock purchase. She last purchased Occidental stock on the open market nearly three years ago. She paid $1.8 million on June 10, 2019, for 37,460 Occidental shares, an average price of $48.15 per share.
Barron’s thinks Berkshire Hathaway could potentially combine Occidental with Berkshire Hathaway Energy to create an energy and utility giant. We wrote that “an Occidental deal at $70 billion, or $80 a share, would be right in Buffett’s wheelhouse.”
