Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub Buys Stock After Warren Buffett Did

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum



has had quite a year, and CEO Vicki Hollub just bought shares of the energy explorer on the open market.

Occidental (ticker: OXY) stock has doubled so far in 2022, buoyed by strong energy prices this year, and a high-profile investment earlier this month by

Warren Buffett’s



Berkshire Hathaway (



BRK.B ). Berkshire now owns about 15% of Occidental’s shares outstanding.