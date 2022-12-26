Occidental, Moderna, and 22 Other Stocks Set to Lag the Market in 2023

There are dozens of overvalued stocks that are good bets to lose big over the coming year.

You may be surprised that there are any overvalued stocks left in the market at all. Hasn’t the bear market already deflated many, if not most, of the stocks that were overvalued at the top of the bull market? The



S&P 500 index



is sitting on an 18.1% year-to-date loss, and the tech-heavy



Nasdaq 100 index



is 32.3% below where it stood at the end of 2021. (Both returns include reinvested dividends through Dec. 23.)