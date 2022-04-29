Occidental, Devon, and 7 Other Energy Stocks That Look Particularly Cheap

Text size





Energy stocks are undervalued, some analysts say.

Energy stocks were the



S&P 500’s top performers last year, rising 48%. They’re leading the pack again in 2022, up 35%. But even those massive jumps aren’t enough to reflect the true value of the companies, some strategists say.

The profits of energy companies in the S&P 500 are expected to skyrocket 281% year over year in the first quarter, and account for 7.8% of total S&P 500 profits. They’re expected to stay at or above 8% of total S&P 500 earnings for the next two quarters, according to S&P Global. Nonetheless, those stocks make up just 4.1% of the index, giving them a relative underweighting.