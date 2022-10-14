Observations: West Virginia football vs. Baylor

–Give these kids a lot of credit in this one. This bunch never quit even after falling behind 17-7 and looking as if it was an instance of here we go again. Yes, there are certainly issues that we will address throughout this but in a season where things have gone wrong much more than they haven’t so soak this one in boys. West Virginia is now 3-3 and continues to show that if this group is ready to play they can compete with anybody on the schedule, but also could lose to anybody on it. I don’t want to make any bold statements about this game changing the course of the season or even the tenure of Neal Brown because there is a lot of football left, but what I can say is you absolutely love to see the fight that you saw out of this team over and over again. Baylor would score, the Mountaineers would match it. The Bears had chances to put it away and West Virginia did just enough to keep it within distance. A lot of people have said a lot of things about this group this season, but that was a motivated football team that wanted this football game badly despite the shortcomings in certain areas.

–Outside the Texas game, this offense has now moved the football on every team that they’ve played. That’s encouraging and the 500 yards with the balance they played with is something that this team can really hang their hats on against that defense. The Mountaineers ran 74 total plays and was able to really move the football when they needed to in the second half especially on the final scoring drive after the interception. The 500 yards is only the fourth time that has happened under Neal Brown and two of those were against Kansas, with the other being Texas Tech in 2019. Obviously this is by far the best defense that Brown has done that against.

