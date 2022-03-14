Observations from James Wiseman’s Chase Center return with Santa Cruz Warriors

Takeaways from Wiseman’s return to Chase Center with Sea Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO — James Wiseman’s second and likely last NBA G League game with the Santa Cruz Warriors didn’t start as he or anyone else hoped for. His first two plays Sunday at Chase Center resulted in a basket interference and an offensive foul when he was called for a charge.

Breathe, it got better from there for the Warriors’ former No. 2 overall draft pick.

Wiseman played 20 minutes in a 110-107 overtime win against the G League Ignite. He scored 19 points, one more than his G League debut while going 8-for-17 from the field.

Here are three takeaways from Wiseman’s second G League game, with his Golden State return right around the corner.

The Offense

Wiseman showed a smooth stroke on his final shot attempt in his first game Thursday night when he scored 18 points in Stockton. He also made both of his free throw attempts. That wasn’t there early on for Wiseman, and an early jumper rolled along the top of the basket.

Where Wiseman stood out, was his physicality.

He told the media Thursday night that he has gained 10 to 15 pounds of muscle, and truthfully, it looks like even more. Wiseman didn’t have any issues getting position in the paint and threw down a handful of dunks.

The 7-footer looked like a giant among G League players looking to make a name for themselves.

The big man grabbed five offensive rebounds in the first half, a stat that should stand out to Steve Kerr. His areas that need improvement also stood out. Wiseman still badly needs to work on his hands, he has five turnovers, his jump shot was off early on and he missed his first three free throw attempts before ending 1-for-4 from the line.

Draining an open 3-pointer when the Ignite invited him to do so in the fourth quarter doesn’t hurt, though.

The Defense

For how active Wiseman was on the offensive glass, the same can be said for the other side of the court. By halftime, he had hauled in seven defensive rebounds, giving him a double-double for the first time since April 6 of last year.

The most rebounds Wiseman finished with in a game as a rookie was 11. He had 12 by halftime and finished with 14 — five on offense and nine on defense. Wiseman also recorded his first block since getting back on the court and had two swats on the day.

Wiseman in the first half committed a bad foul leaving his feet and twice was invisible, letting the opposing offense get to the basket without any trouble. That certainly will be talked about when going over the film.

He also showed his size alone can be a factor for Golden State, and he was much better at staying vertical after halftime.

The Health

At this point, health seems to be the least of Wiseman’s issues more than 11 months after initially injuring his right meniscus. He’s running up and down the floor just fine, he’s exploding for dunks and isn’t gasping for air as the game goes on.

From the eye test, his health isn’t holding him back. That’s for Rick Celebrini and the rest of the Warriors’ training staff to decide.

Kerr used the word “soon” when talking about Wiseman’s NBA return Saturday night. That could be as soon as Monday, a reality the 20-year-old can’t wait to make come true.