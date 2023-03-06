Observations from Florida State football’s first spring practice

Spring football season is upon us.

The Florida State football team kicked off its 15-practice spring camp Monday afternoon with the first of three practices this week before spring break. And while the pads weren’t yet on and contact was very limited, there was still plenty to observe about the Seminoles from their first spring practice.

Offense

While there was very limited 11-on-11 non-contact reps at the end of practice, each of the four scholarship quarterbacks got plenty of reps in a variety of settings at Monday’s practice. It seemed to be an edict for all of them to get the ball out of their hands quickly as there were a lot of short routes and quick throws in 1-on-1 and 7 on-7 drills.

In what will be an important offseason for him, A.J. Duffy showed some signs of growth in his first spring practice. He had a few of the better throws of the day, delivering a pair of beautiful downfield throws on the run to Jerrale Powers and Vandrevius Jacobs in 11-on-11 near the end of practice.

Mike Norvell praised freshman quarterback Brock Glenn for how he handled being thrown into his first practice with the program. It definitely seemed like they were easing him in a bit, giving him less reps than the three returning quarterbacks, but Glenn displayed some good, quick decision-making as well as the speed that we saw during Tour of Duty.

It was hard to observe a ton from the running backs as their contact was heavily limited and there weren’t a ton of overly physically drills. Much of their work came as receivers out of the backfield during 7-on-7 work.

A number of FSU coaches praised Rodney Hill for his impressive route-running early in Monday’s practice and I’ll vouch for that. His agility and ability to quickly change directions with ease makes him quite a unique weapon in FSU’s running back room.

Another running back who stood out was Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes. Playing time won’t be easy to come by in a crowded room, but Holmes got quite a few reps at the first spring practice after he was with the scout team last fall and he showed up nicely as a pass-catcher and also broke the longest run of the day in 11-on-11.

At receiver, Winston Wright Jr. carried over the much-improved health he showed at Tour of Duty into Monday’s practice with the ball in his hands. He won the majority of his 1-on-1 reps, showcasing his shiftiness in space and breakaway speed. After Wright never really looked comfortable as he tried to work his way back last fall, he’s starting spring in a much better place.

Another receiver who stood out Monday was Ja’Khi Douglas. Douglas’ elusiveness in tight spaces makes him a weapon in all phases of the passing game. On one particularly impressive 1-on-1 rep Monday, he shook the defensive back guarding him immediately at the line, breaking away for an easy catch.

At tight end, Markeston Douglas and Jerrale Powers seemed to be the most targeted players at their position during 11-on-11 at the end of practice. Each of them created space a number of times and made plays.

While Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock didn’t flash during 11-on-11, both of them had good debut days of practice. Pads may not be on yet, but Morlock’s speed for his 6-foot-6 frame remains impressive. Bell runs hard and will be a real struggle for opposing linebackers/defensive backs to match up with in games.

On the offensive line, Colorado transfer Casey Roddick was working at center and seems to be the main competitor for Maurice Smith’s job. Auburn transfer Keiondre Jones was working with the guards while UTEP transfer Jeremiah Byers was working with the tackles along with Bless Harris, back in action after playing just one game a season ago before suffering a season-ending injury.

Darius Washington’s leadership ability was on display, especially at the end of practice when he was leading the group over to the side and encouraging his fellow linemen to run so that offensive coordinator Alex Atkins could deliver his final message to them.

More intel will be shared on the offensive line as pads come on and contact begins to ramp up.