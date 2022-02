Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced on today’s earnings call that the next Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan will debut on May 25.

Today, the season one finale of Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett debuted.

Today, the studio announced that its streaming service hit129.8 million subscribers, 11.8 million more than at the end of the previous quarter and ahead of Wall Street’s projection of 125.4 million.