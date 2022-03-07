Text size





Oasis Petroleum and Whiting confirmed Monday they will merge in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6 billion.

Oasis Petroleum



Whiting Petroleum



confirmed Monday they will merge in a deal with an enterprise value of about $6 billion.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the possible agreement between the shale drillers. Oasis (ticker: OAS) has a market value of $2.8 billion; the market cap of Whiting (WLL) is nearly $3.3 billion.