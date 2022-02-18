Oakes Fegley Signs With Verve – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young actor Oakes Fegley has signed with Verve for representation.

Fegley, who was formerly with ICM Partners, follows his agent JR Ringer, who recently moved to Verve from ICM.

Fegley will next be seen co-starring in Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans for Amblin and Universal. He previously starred in The Goldfinch for Warner Brothers, in the title role of Pete’s Dragon for Disney and Wonderstruck for Amazon Studios.

Other credits include starring roles in The War With Grandpa opposite Robert DeNiro and Fort Bliss opposite Michelle Monaghan. On television, he has recurred in Person of Interest and Boardwalk Empire.

Fegley continues to be repped by Wright Entertainment and attorney Michael R. Williams.