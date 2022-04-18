Oakes Fegley, Robert Widsom Join Cast of Fox Anthology Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s upcoming crime anthology drama Accused has added Oakes Fegley (The Goldfinch) and Robert Wisdom (Barry) to the cast as guest stars. They will appear opposite Michael Chiklis and Jill Hennessy. The series comes from executive producers Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore.

Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

Fegley plays Hunter Corbett, the troubled son of neurosurgeon Dr. Scott Corbett (Chiklis) and Lynn Corbett (Hennessy).

Wisdom plays Mitch Becker, a neurosurgeon and Dr. Scott Corbett’s (Chiklis) partner and confidant.

Accused is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, and executive-produced and developed by Howard Gordon and executive produced by Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by Jimmy McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Fegley, will next be seen in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. He starred in Warner Bros.’ The Goldfinch, Disney’s Pete’s Dragon, and Amazon’s Wonderstruck. Other credits include The War With Grandpa opposite Robert DeNiro and Fort Bliss opposite Michelle Monaghan.

Wisdom will be seen in Barry and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. He also appeared in Fox’s The Big Leap, Apple’s Black Bird, Sony’s Journal For Jordan and Hulu’s Vacation Friends. Additional credits include Marvel’s Helstrom, The Alienist, Watchmen, Ballers, The Dark Knight Rises, Ray, Face/Off, Flaked, Nashville, The Wire and Prison Break.

Fegley is represented by Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Wright Entertainment, Inc. and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. Wisdom is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Link Entertainment.