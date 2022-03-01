Oakdale sees Hawkins sink buzzer-beating runner to slip past Titans, into final

Mar. 1—In real time, Alex Hawkins barely had the chance to witness one of the greatest moments of his basketball life come to fruition.

One moment, he had defenders right in his face as he tried to put up a contested baseline runner to win the game and save his team’s season.

The next, he was being mobbed by teammates, coaches and a good portion of Oakdale’s boisterous student section after the shot fell through the basket an instant before time expired.

“I actually barely saw the ball go in because I got fouled,” said Hawkins, the star senior forward for Oakdale, of his last-second heroics. “[A defender] was falling on top of me. So, I didn’t see it go in, and then everyone’s running at me.”

It wasn’t until several minutes after the dust had settled on Oakdale’s dramatic, 54-53 roller coaster of a win Monday night at Tuscarora in the Class 3A West Region I boys basketball semifinals that Hawkins was able to watch video of his game-winner in the locker room from about five different angles.

The shot capped a 24-point performance from him to lead all scorers.

“That’s got to be top three,” he said of his best basketball moments. “This was such a big game. … It’s really cool. Words can’t really explain it.”

Even Oakdale’s coach, Brandon Long, could barely bring himself to watch as it unfolded.

The Bears (17-6) have had issues closing out games this season, losing big second-half leads in home losses to Linganore, Walkersville and Frederick.

And here they were, on the verge of doing it again, as what was once a 26-4 lead had devolved into a one-point deficit with 10.7 seconds to play.

On top of that, the flu bug had started to move through the team, and it still could wreak havoc heading into Wednesday’s Region I championship game at home against Thomas Johnson (14-7), which upset top-seeded Linganore on the road Monday night and seeks to avenge a pair of earlier losses to the Bears this season.

Oakdale’s Cam Dorner scored 10 points, including a couple of key layups in the third quarter as his team was reeling, despite suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Another top player for Oakdale, sophomore Evan Austin, fell ill during the course of the game and remained in the locker room for an extended period before coming back out and reentering the game. He finished with 11 points.

“I thought it was just nerves,” Hawkins said after learning that some of his teammates were feeling queasy. He had yet to feel any effects from the bug.

Tuscarora (16-6) had stormed back into the game on the strength of its defense, its shot-making, its athleticism and sheer determination.

“We fought back, and it happens. I am just happy about the effort they put in,” Titans coach Lasan Scott said of Hawkins’ final contested shot and the performance of his players.

Senior forward Malik Witherspoon was a force for Tuscarora in the second half. He scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the second half to put his team in position to pull off a huge comeback win.

A Witherspoon basket with 52 seconds to play gave the Titans a 51-49 lead. Then, following a clutch 3-pointer by Oakdale’s Cainan Schmidt, he put Tuscarora back in front by one with 10.7 seconds remaining on a short shot in the lane.

Fellow team leaders Latrell Mark and Camron Harry finished with eight and seven points, respectively, for Tuscarora. Mark propelled the second-half comeback with a pair of dunks.

The Titans outscored Oakdale 21-6 in the third quarter and led by as many as five points after trailing by as many as 22.

“It was a heck of a fight. They left it all out on the court tonight,” Scott said. “So, I am definitely happy and proud of them. Again, it just didn’t go our way. A turnover here, a turnover there. You know, it changed the game.”

With 10.7 seconds to play, Tuscarora still had a pair of fouls to give before Oakdale went to the free-throw line.

So, the Titans fouled the Bears following two inbound passes, draining 3.3 seconds off the clock in the process.

With 7.4 to go, Austin was positioned right in front of his team’s bench and poised to throw the ball in. Except he was struggling to find an open teammate.

“I wanted to call a timeout,” Long said.

But, before he could do so, Austin managed to squeeze a pass into the 6-foot-2 Hawkins, who already had a defender at his back as he clutched it on the left-wing near the 3-point line.

From there, Hawkins dribbled toward the basket with his left hand. As he approached the basket and the baseline, he elevated and lofted a shot with his right hand over the top of the defense.

“I don’t even know if I watched, to be honest with you,” Long said. “I was like, ‘Here we go again.’ Then, I looked up and it fell.”

Hawkins was immediately engulfed by everyone celebrating. Long, meanwhile, breathed a sigh of relief.

“Alex does a great job attacking the rim,” Long said. “I think he goes in harder than anyone. He’s battled and bruised all year, and I love him for it. He is a warrior.”

