Nzingha Stewart To Direct First 2 Episodes Of Amazon’s ‘Cross’ Starring Aldis Hodge – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s Alex Cross series has found its opening director.

Nzingha Stewart will direct and exec produce the pilot and second episode of Cross, which comes from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television

Stewart has directed episodes of series including Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna and From Scratch as well as Netflix feature film Tall Girl.

Cross has been in the works for a while and recently scored a series order last month.

The series, which is based on the best-selling book series by James Patterson, stars Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers.

Alex Cross is a widower-detective-father who often fights against threatening villains-and criminals who wish to kill Cross and others. The series focuses on Cross trying to solve difficult cases while attempting to maintain a relationship with his family.

The series comes from Ben Watkins, who serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, James Patterson, Bill Robinson, Patrick Santa, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell.

Stewart’s other credits including Scandal, Station 19, Little Fires Everywhere and Maid.

Stewart is repped by 360, A3 Artists Agency, and The Nord Group