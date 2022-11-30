NZ Parents refuse baby’s life-saving surgery over concerns about vaccinated blood

Parents of a 4-month-old in need of a life-saving heart surgery are refusing to go ahead with the procedure unless the blood used is from donors who were not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The New Zealand couple spoke out in an interview published online Monday about their reservations over the open-heart surgery, which their child desperately needs to treat severe pulmonary valve stenosis.

“We don’t want blood that is tainted by vaccination,” the father said in an interview with anti-vaccine campaigner Liz Gunn.

“That’s the end of the deal – we are fine with anything else these doctors want to do.”

As a result, New Zealand’s health agency has taken the parents to court, hoping the guardianship of the sick child will be transferred to the courts to that the baby can receive the needed surgery, according to the NZ Herald.

The parent’s said they are looking for “better” health services than what’s being offered. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Paul White, an attorney for the country’s health agency Te Whatu Ora, said on Wednesday that the case should be resolved quickly because a child with the same condition would have otherwise been treated weeks earlier.

The lawyer for the parents, Sue Grey, said the case was different from other medical guardianship instances where parents refuse medical care.

According to Grey, the situation is unique because these parents are looking for better care for their child than what the state is offering.

“Because they label my clients as conspiracy theorists, [their position] is that anything my clients say can be ignored,” Grey said.

The parents were taken to court by New Zealand’s health services with the hope that the child’s care will be placed in the court so they can receive the needed surgery. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

About 100 anti-vaxxers gathered outside the court during Wednesday’s meeting, according to local media. Another hearing has been scheduled for next Tuesday.

The New Zealand Blood Service said blood was not divided by whether donors were vaccinated or unvaccinated. It also stated there was no evidence there was any risk in using blood from a vaccinated person.

“All donated blood also gets filtered during processing, so any trace amounts that may still be present poses no risk to recipients,” the agency said.