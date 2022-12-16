NYT’s Maggie Haberman Flags ‘Telling’ Sign About Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign

Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent for The New York Times, on Thursday highlighted a key sign that Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign may not be going to plan.

The former president announced his third run for the White House last month. But his campaign has been low key, with no rallies, although he has reportedly polled supporters on where the first one should be held.

On “CNN This Morning,” Haberman said Trump’s rallies — or the lack of them — could be telling.

“Rallies are expensive,” she said. “I don’t know how much money he is raising, that’s something I think that everybody needs to be keeping an eye on.”

“The rallies cost a lot of money,” Haberman continued. “If you start seeing Donald Trump doing events that are not a rally, that is telling about the state of his campaign in a different way. So, we’ll see what happens.”

