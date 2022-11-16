NYPD traffic agent attacked by angry motorist in NYC

An irate motorist was caught on camera attacking an NYPD traffic agent after he was ticketed in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The male agent was issuing a parking summons to the suspect’s vehicle in front of 1602 Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay just before 1 p.m. when the confrontation occurred, cops said.

Surveillance footage provided by the NYPD shows the man, who wasn’t in his car at the time, holding his arms out in disbelief before approaching the agent on the sidewalk and getting inches from his face.

The agent can be seen shaking his head at the motorist as the two appear to be yelling at each other. Moments later, the man flicks the agent’s cap off his head before pushing him in the chest, the clip shows.

The agent then pushes him back.

The motorist flicked the agent’s cap off his head before the shoving began. DCPI

The motorist’s pants fell down after he pushed the officer into a parked car. DCPI

As the two are fighting, the motorist grabs a hold of the officer by the collar and pushes him back into the hood of a parked car — as his pants fall down, video shows.

The motorist fled the scene in the ticketed vehicle — a yellow 2022 Volkswagen GTI with a New York license plate.

The traffic agent was transported by EMS to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.