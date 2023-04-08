NYPD searching for man who slammed woman’s head into tree in Central Park

Police are on the hunt for a crazed man who randomly assaulted a 55-year-old woman inside Central Park early Thursday morning.

The victim was walking along the reservoir in the park just before 6 a.m. when her attacker approached and struck up a conversation before banging her head against a tree multiple times, the NYPD said.

The man, described as middle-aged, was last seen speeding away on a blue CitiBike down the 86 Street Transverse.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The attack comes just one week after former New York state Senate candidate Maria Danzilo claimed she was slugged by a stranger while walking her dog inside the Manhattan park.

Danzilo said she was talking on the phone near the West 81st Street exit when the man lunged at her, striking her arm.

The man, who looked like “he was going to hit other people,” nonchalantly sauntered away, she said.