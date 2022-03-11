NYPD looking for man who hit Asian subway rider with hammer after they bumped into each other

An Asian man was struck in the head with a hammer while standing on a subway platform in New York City on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea at around 9:15 p.m.

The unidentified victim, 29, and suspect reportedly got into an argument after bumping into each other on the platform, after which the suspect pulled out a hammer and hit the victim.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and the victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is now reportedly conscious and in stable condition.

The attacker is described to be around 30 years old and roughly 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build. They were also described as wearing a purple wig, purple lipstick, a red and white jacket, red and white sneakers, blue jeans and carrying a tote bag. No images have been released as of this writing.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force told PIX11 News upon conducting its investigation that the attack was not racially motivated.

This attack comes just two days after another unidentified Asian man, 41, was allegedly slashed across his face with a razor blade while riding a northbound J train on March 6 at around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visit the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, download the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or text 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

Featured Image via NBC New York (left), ABC 7 (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Katherine Tai Confirmed as the First Asian American U.S. Trade Negotiator

Obsessive K-Pop Fan Posts Delusional, Terrifying Response to EXO’s Chen’s Marriage

World’s first boba gaming desktop is coming thanks to Singapore

Woman Charged For Assaulting Pet Owner in Brooklyn After Death of Instagram Star Cat