NYPD commissioner names 30-year veteran and Bronx native to deputy post

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has picked a 30-year NYPD veteran to be the No. 2 person in the department, sources told The Post.

Edward Caban will be named the new first deputy commissioner for the largest police force in the nation and will be the highest-ranking Hispanic member of the department, sources said.

Caban was raised in the Bronx and joined the NYPD in 1991, working his way up to sergeant three years later. He rose to inspector and has worked in several precincts, most recently working as the adjutant in Brooklyn North patrol.

Caban’s father, Juan, is a former president of the transit police Hispanic Society.

“Eddie is a cop’s cop,” said a supervisor who has worked with Caban in several assignments. “From the Bronx to Harlem to Brownsville he has cultivated deep connections in all the communities he has worked and that will serve both him and the NYPD as he joins the upper echelon of the department.”

Caban will join Sewell, 49, at a time of transition as the incoming Adams administration contends with a recent spike in gun violence in the city. Sewell takes the role as the city’s first female commissioner after working as Nassau County chief of detectives.