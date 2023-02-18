NYPD car hits, kills cyclist in NYC

A female cyclist was killed Friday night after she was struck by an NYPD car in Queens, law enforcement sources said.
The police SUV hit the woman around 9:30 p.m. near Beach Channel Drive and Beach 32nd Street in Far Rockaway, the sources said.
The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sources said.
The NYPD did not immediately comment on the fatal crash.
Photos taken in the aftermath of the accident show the NYPD SUV also collided with a black sedan parked in the Beach Channel Shopping Center.
Another white sedan with damage to its front left headlight was stationary in the center of the intersection crosswalk.