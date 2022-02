A teenage pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Saturday night, police said.

A male 17-year old was crossing King’s Highway at Avenue K in Flatlands just after 7 p.m. Saturday when he was hit, according to police.

The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the vehicle remained on the scene after the incident.

No charges had been filed by early Sunday.