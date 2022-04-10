NYC purse snatcher punches elderly woman down stairs, NYPD says

A purse snatcher punched a 67-year-old woman in the head and knocked her down the stairs of a Manhattan subway station, police said on Saturday.

The brute attacked the woman at about 6:49 a.m. at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station, the NYPD said. She sustained minor injuries from the fall, cops said.

The robber made off with the woman’s cellphone, about $150 in cash and credit cards that had been stuffed into the purse when he attacked the woman at about 6:49 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.

Cops released surveillance video of a suspect who appears to have something stuffed under a hooded sweatshirt as he walks down the street.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or visit the website www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.