NYC protesters clash with cops over Trump indictment

Screaming protesters clashed with cops and the media outside Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday morning, hours before former President Donald Trump was set to be arraigned there for alleged improper business practices.

A Trump backer dared anyone to “touch” her MAGA hat in the packed, hectic scrum of supporters of the ex-president, counter-protesters and the media around 10 a.m.

NYPD cops yelled at some of the protesters to calm down as members of the opposing groups pushed and screamed their way through the crowd of hundreds.

NYPD Community Affairs officers were pulling anti-Trump protesters from the pro-Trump area, returning them to the side of Collect Pond Park designated for them, trying to keep the two sides separate as they rushed to remove people the moment they heard an argument.

Maverick Stow of Long Island told The Post that the police were actively discouraging protesters from being in the area.

The 19-year-old real-estate agent claimed that “regular people can’t get anywhere near the sidewalk around the courthouse.

“Why?! It’s public property isn’t it?” he asked.

Some Trump supporters were led by far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who appeared in the morning to protest along with them as the ex-president makes history Tuesday afternoon as the first-ever sitting or current US president to be arrested and arraigned on criminal charges.





Trump supporters and detractors face off during a protest outside of Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

Disgraced New York Rep. George Santos (R-NY) also showed up around 9:40 a.m. and appeared to initially fake a phone call when The Post asked him questions.

“I’m not here for the cameras. I’m just here for the president of the United States who is being unfairly attacked by a DA,” the congressman said. “Where’s Mr. Biden’s indictment after two years of a laptop full of a treasure trove of crime?”

Trump has called the charges against him a “witch hunt” and urged his supporters to take the streets of New York in his defense.





Disgraced Rep. George Santos says he is outside Manhattan Supreme Court to show his support for former President Trump. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Pauline Braccio, 66, came from Lansdale, Pa., to support Trump, who she said is “still my president.

“I think Bragg is an ass,” she said of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who convened a grand jury to consider an indictment against Trump.

“Stormy Daniels has changed her story so many times,” Braccio added of the porn star at the center of the case.





A Trump supporter tears up a banner from anti-Trump protesters outside Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City on April 4, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

“If Trump did pay her to keep her mouth shut, that’s not a crime,” Braccio said, referring to the $130,000 hush-money payment made to Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

“Hush money is not a crime. He just wanted her to stop spreading the lie that she slept with him. He’s married to Melania, for God’s sake, why would he sleep with that whore?”

The protests outside the courthouse were controversial before they even started, with Mayor Eric Adam on Monday publicly warning Greene to “be on your best behavior.





The media descended upon Manhattan Supreme Court, where Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Matthew McDermott

“Our message is clear and simple, control yourself. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger,” Adams at a press conference.

Greene claimed Tuesday morning that the Trump counter-protesters are the real threat to peace in New York City, saying on Twitter that she is “here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter-protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD.”

Trump is scheduled to arrive at the courthouse at 1:30 p.m. for a 2:15 arraignment. After he makes his appearance in court, the former president will fly back to his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, where he will make a speech at 8:15 p.m.