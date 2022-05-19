NYC murder suspect Alex Ray Scott transitioning to female

A suspect in the murder of an antiques dealer on the Upper East Side revealed her transition from male to female for the first time this week during a court appearance.

Alex Ray Scott, 26, was seen sporting longer, slicked-back hair and bangs in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Prison records now list the 6-foot-tall, 190-pound Scott as “female,” and indicate that she is being housed at Rikers Island’s Rose M. Singer Center for female detainees.

At the time of her arrest in Jan. 2020 for the brutal killing of 64-year-old Kenneth Savinski, whom she met on a dating app, Scott was booked as a male.

The Oklahoma native was back before a judge this week for a hearing concerning expert evaluations. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

Scott has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. She has been held without bail from the time of her arrest.

Prosecutors said that Scott strangled Savinski, stabbed him in the face and slit his throat inside the older man’s apartment on East 83rd Street on Jan. 29, 2020.

The suspected killer was later seen on surveillance video leaving the victim’s home with Savinski’s watch, credit cards and cash in hand — all while wearing the dead man’s black jacket.

Two days later, Scott turned herself in to police, telling detectives that she only realized that she had allegedly committed a crime after looking up the victim’s name on Google.

Scott also told cops that she had been drinking for several days and had no memory of what happened.

“I think I killed someone,” she told officers. “I have cuts on my hands so it has to be me because that’s the only thing that makes sense.”

Scott had been hiding out in New York City for several months, after allegedly removing her GPS ankle monitor in Oklahoma, where she was charged with sexually assaulting a co-worker’s 6-year-old son.