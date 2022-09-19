NYC Mayor Adams says migrants could be housed on cruise ships

New York City shelters are so overwhelmed by the migrant crisis that Mayor Eric Adams is considering using cruise ships as temporary housing.

“We examined everything from the legality of using any type of cruise ship for temporary housing,” Hizzoner during an interview on WCBS Sunday.

“We’re looking at everything to see, how do we deal with this?”

Adams made the suggestion just hours before The Post reported that a record number of 9 buses carrying migrants traveled into the city.

Each bus typically carries between 40 and 50 migrants.

Adams believe cruise ships will help ease the toll on NYC’s overwhelming homeless and migrant issue as shelters struggle. Robert Miller

The influx is crippling the New York shelter system. Full-time facilities are being pushed to the brink and affecting the quality of life of the neighborhood and the city has opened 23 emergency shelters, but there are still not enough beds.

Cruise ships could help alleviate the stress, according to Adams, and were once an alternative the Bloomberg administration considered during its own migration surge.

Adams did not disclose any further details regarding the potential floating shelters but slammed federal policy of barring migrants from working in the US before obtaining work permits.

“We’re saying, ‘You could come here, but you are not allowed to work.’ That is unbelievable,” Adams said, noting the shortages in various sectors, including food, healthcare and transit.

Another recommendation for the migrant issue is shipping them to cities in upstate New York. Corbis via Getty Images

“We need to look and see what we are facing shortages, how do we go about allowing people to take care of themselves? If not, we, the government, must take care of them. That just makes no sense.”

On Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand suggested relocating newly arrived migrants to upstate cities that are experiencing unemployment issues, a move that could also score the municipalities serious federal funding.