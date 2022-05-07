NYC man wanted for anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn man was attacked by an assailant who made anti-Semitic remarks before running off, police said.

The victim 32, was walking near President Street and Utica Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday when he was approached by another man who punched him in the head and kicked him in the legs, authorities said.

The victim was taken to to NYU Langone Health – Cobble Hill in stable condition. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

The suspect is 6-foot-3, with a dark complexion, slim build, short black hair and a beard. DCPPI

Police released video surveillance of the suspect, who is described as 6-foot-3, with a dark complexion, slim build, short black hair and a beard, cops said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips