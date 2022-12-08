NYC man suffered gash to face in caught-on-camera bat beating

A Manhattan homeless man whacked in the back of the head by a baseball bat-wielding attacker suffered a cut to his face and bleeding from the head, according to court documents.

The gruesome injuries were revealed at the arraignment of suspect Karim Azizi, 36, who was charged with felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 29 attack in Hamilton Heights.

At the hearing, bail was set at $7,500 cash or $20,000 insurance company bond, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Azizi’s victim, a 47-year-old homeless man, suffered “bleeding about the face and head, swelling about the back of the head, and a laceration about the front of the head,” according to the criminal complaint against him.

Video footage of the violence shows the suspect adjust the bat in his pants at Amsterdam Avenue and West 148th Street before walking up to the victim from behind and taking a swing at him.

The bat connected with the back of the victim’s head, sending him tumbling to the ground.

Karim Azizi allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his pants before hitting the unsuspecting homeless man. DCPI

Karim Azizi is due back in court next week. Alec Tabak

Azizi is facing felony assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges. J. Messerschmidt/NY Post

Police sources previously told The Post the beating was sparked by an unknown argument between the two.

Azizi is due back in court next week.

Additional reporting by Ben Feuerherd