NYC man dead after jumping from Upper East Side apartment building

A 55-year-old man is dead after apparently jumping from his Upper East Side apartment building on Saturday, cops said.

The man was found in the 10-story building’s rear courtyard at 330 East 79th St., just before 1:15 p.m., police said.

He had injuries that indicated he had landed on the ground after falling a great distance, according to police.

Police believe that the man jumped from the roof of the 10-story building.

The unidentified man was transported to Cornell Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just blocks away earlier Saturday morning, a 61-year-old man died after he fell from the sixth-floor of a high-rise while washing his windows.