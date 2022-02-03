NYC gets two more Albany seats under redistricting

ALBANY – New York City will gain two new state Senate seats in 2023 under the redrawn district lines by Democratic lawmakers, the move coming at the expense of at least three Republican-held upstate seats.

The redistricting legislation, just passed Thursday, would create one new district in Brooklyn and another in Queens.

The legislature’s upper chamber would keep its current 63-member count, but shift representation downstate where there’s more registered Democratic voters.

But the move would combine upstate districts held by GOP state Senators Jim Tedisco (R-Glenville) and Peter Oberacker (R-Schenevus) into one, costing the GOP one seat.

It would also make it harder for state Sen. Daphne Jordan (R-Halfmoon) to win re-election, giving her more liberal sections of Rensselaer county, like the city of Troy, added to her right-leaning district that includes Saratoga Springs.

“The two seats in the city will have pluralities of rapidly growing communities that are underrepresented,” said state Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens).

State Sen. Michael Gianaris said that the new Queens district serves an underrepresented community. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Both new seats would trend blue and the new Brooklyn district anticipated having a majority Asian population and the Queens district with a Latino population, according to Gianaris.

“They’re using partisan gerrymandering to try and rig the system. This is a power grab because they want to pursue policies like bail reform and higher taxes,” said John Faso, a former Republican congressman from the Hudson Valley.

He said the new lines will likely eliminate some of the 20-member GOP conference, “closer to 15 to the 18 [seat] range.” Democrats presently hold a 43-seat majority.

The new map will make it difficult for State Sen. Daphne Jordan to win her election in her upstate district. Hans Pennink

Former New York Rep. John Faso accused Democrats of using “partisan gerrymandering to try and rig the system” in New York. Richard Harbus for the New York Post

The state Senate move comes a day after it passed legislation to redraw New York’s congressional lines.

The state Assembly passed the measure by a 118-29 vote count, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats to vote ‘yes.’

Republicans are expected to file a lawsuit claiming the lines unfairly gerrymandered to favor Democrats, immediately after the legislation is signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Democrats argue the lines will stand up in court.