NYC domestic dispute leaves three stabbed in Manhattan: NYPD

Two women and a man were stabbed during a domestic dispute inside a Manhattan public housing complex Friday night, police said.

The mayhem unfolded at a building at the Polo Ground Towers on Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 10:30 p.m., cops said.

A 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the torso, according to cops.

NYPD on the scene of a multiple stabbing at 2991 Frederick Douglass Blvd in Manhattan, on Feb. 3, 2023.

One male suspect has been charged with the stabbings on Feb. 3, 2023 at 2991 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Manhattan.



A 23-year-old woman and a 41-year-old were slashed in the hand and the head, respectively.

All three were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The male suspect, who suffered a laceration to the knee, was arrested after the attack. He hadn’t been charged by early Saturday, cops said.