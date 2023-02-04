NYC domestic dispute leaves three stabbed in Manhattan: NYPD

Two women and a man were stabbed during a domestic dispute inside a Manhattan public housing complex Friday night, police said.
The mayhem unfolded at a building at the Polo Ground Towers on Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 10:30 p.m., cops said.
A 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the torso, according to cops.
A 23-year-old woman and a 41-year-old were slashed in the hand and the head, respectively.
All three were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
The male suspect, who suffered a laceration to the knee, was arrested after the attack. He hadn’t been charged by early Saturday, cops said.