NYC Department of Education investigating middle school COVID play

To jab or not to jab, that is the question.

An Upper West Side middle school is facing a tempest from parents after staging a play which warned unvaccinated kids would not have friends.

The December holiday show at MS 243 Center School on 84th Street and Columbus Avenue featured around 10 fifth- to eighth-graders swaying back and forth while belting out lyrics to the tune of ’80s hit “The Safety Dance,” including: “It’s safe to vax/and if your friends don’t vax/then they ain’t no friends of mine.”

The performance was more PSA than play, hammering home the importance of vaccines through dance numbers, songs, and skits that ridiculed anyone not falling in line.

The controversial play happened at MS 243 Center School on 84th Street.

During one sketch, kids held signs with the names of big pharma jab-makers “Pfizer” and “Moderna” painted in red and drawn into the outline of a syringe.

Another scene had students mocking conservatives and those seeking medical or religious exemptions to the jab. Some held signs reading “I fear God not COVID” and “I am not a science experiment.”

The play featured gaudy signs intended to mock vaccine skeptics.

They were pitted alongside people intended to look crazy, including one child dressed as a box of Kool cigarettes and another as Napoleon Bonaparte. Another student paraded around the stage as Jacob Chansley — the infamous horn-hat and fur-wearing Jan. 6 Capitol rioter who was recently sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Parents outraged by the theatrics said afterwards the show shouldn’t have gone on.

“It was an abomination,” said mom Antigone Michaelides, who watched the play with her husband. “It is discrimination and bullying and there is no reason you should make kids feel bad about themselves. Haven’t they been through enough in two years?”

Mom Antigone Michaelides is angered that the show was allowed to go on

Michaelides said several unvaccinated children were required to participate in the production which denigrated their parents’ decision to keep them unvaxxed. She said the show has been created by teachers at the school and was part of a larger climate of intolerance, and that unvaccinated kids — like her son — were frequently singled out.

“I do know for a fact that he’s been exposed to hurtful things being said around him. This I can tell you for a fact,” Michaelides said. “Hurtful things were said to him about the vaccine by other kids.”

She shared her misgivings with in a furious letter to school superintendent Christine Loughlin.

A rep for Department of Education said the agency is probing the matter.

“How is it acceptable for a teacher, or teachers, to promote an agenda which encourages some children to turn against other children at the same school,” she asked.

Loughlin did not respond to request for comment from The Post.

“My husband and I are both lifelong Democrats. We do not approach this from a political ideological point of view,” Michaelides insisted. “But I can’t embrace bullying or discrimination and no parents should. So we are in a very difficult position here. We feel all alone.”

“Every student deserves to feel welcomed in their school and this incident was immediately referred for investigation,” said spokesman Nathaniel Styer.

New York City does not require public school students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus unless they are participating in “high-risk extracurricular sports and activities,” according to the city Department of Education.

Only 195 of M.S. 243 roughly 247 students are currently vaccinated, principal Elaine Schwartz told parents in a December email.