NYC Councilwoman says she was told not to tweet about shot cops

A woke City Council member who has called the NYPD the Big Apple’s “biggest gang” is under fire for tweeting about a community garden instead of showing sympathy following Friday night’s ambush shooting in her Harlem district that left a rookie cop dead and another officer clinging for life.

Newly elected Kristin Richardson Jordan, a Democratic socialist, tweeted two hours after the shooting about her concerns over a neighborhood community garden being shut down.

“Community gardens are vital to building local power–they’re spaces where neighbors build relationships & trust. Beware of “affordable housing” propaganda,” she wrote. “The units aren’t actually affordable for most Harlemites & instead go to outside wealthy folks who can afford to occupy them.”

After being lambasted on social media over her that tweet, she drew even more ire by cryptically claiming she was ordered not to discuss the shooting.

“I have been asked not to tweet about it at this time but I will definitely address it,” she tweeted.

Cops respond on the scene where two NYPD cops were shot — one fatally — on W135th Street at Lenox Avenue. Christopher Sadowski

“Why are other CMs [council members] tweeting about it but not you. Which radical group is advising you? You need to resign,” responded @MrFlannery23.

Who is the [‘]they[‘] that control you? Not a good look for a representative in the City Council. Actually pretty disgraceful,” said @nycmaniac83.

Jordan is among a group of progressive pols on the City Council who support cutting NYPD funding at a time when the city is experiencing spikes in murders and other serious crimes. However, she took her distain for police to another level two weeks ago when she tweeted “NYPD is still the biggest gang in New York City.”

She did not immediately return messages Saturday asking about her remarks.

The officers were the fourth and fifth members of the NYPD to be shot in 2022. Christopher Sadowski

Five hours after the shooting — and after Mayor Eric Adams and many other elected officials had expressed their condolences to the cops and their families — Jordan finally offered a bit of sympathy.

“I am saddened; a loss of one is a loss to the whole, as it creates ripples and ripples of pain,” she tweeted late Friday.

“I stand with the families of the fallen. To be clear, the death of police officers is not what abolition is. Abolition is an end to violence altogether.:”

