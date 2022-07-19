NYC con who brutally attacked Thai model in subway pleads guilty

The brute charged in the vicious attack of an aspiring Thai model on a subway platform has struck a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors that would put him in prison for the next five years, The Post has learned.

Kevin Douglas copped to the top count of second-degree robbery for the savage Nov. 22, 2021 attack on 23-year-old Bew Jirajariyawetch while she waited at the 34th Street-Herald Square station for a train home to Queens.

During the change of plea hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday, Douglas admitted to pouncing on the young woman and stealing her belongings, said Eric Parnes, an attorney who has represented Jirajariyawetch during her ordeal.

Jirajariyawetch is “pleased and grateful” with the outcome of the case, said Parnes.

Kevin Douglas plead guilty to assaulting Thai model Bew Jirajariyawetch on the subway. DCPI

Jirajariyawetch was covered in blood and bruises after the assault.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend Douglas, 40, get half a decade behind bars followed by two and a half years of post-release supervision, when he is sentenced in court August 9.

The savage assault was caught on subway surveillance cameras showing Douglas grabbing Jirajariyawetch from behind, putting her in a headlock and dragging her down the empty platform before punching her in the face several times and making off with her purse.

Stunned, the young woman could be seen staggering to her feet and clutching her head.

Jirajariyawetch had moved to the city just months before the attack to pursue a career in fashion.

She was taken to the hospital with dried blood caked under her nose, near her mouth and running down her legs. Photos showed her picture-perfect face swollen and covered in purple bruises.

“I’m just glad that I’m still alive,” Jirajariyawetch had told The Post in December.

She had only been in New York City for a few months at the time of the assault, having moved from Thailand in the summer of 2021 to study English and pursue a career in fashion.

Douglas — who sources have said is career criminal with 44 arrests dating back to 1997 — waived his right of appeal as part of the plea deal.

Jirajariyawetch chose not to appear in court for the sentencing, but has decided to remain in the Big Apple, with a visa to continue her studies for the year, Parnes said.

“She is happy and has been trying to put this behind her,” Parnes said.