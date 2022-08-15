NY Times stops working with freelancer who called for killing Jews ‘like Hitler did’

The New York Times has cut ties with a Palestinian freelancer who allegedly endorsed killing Jews and “burning them like Hitler did” on social media.

Fady Hanona lost his gig as a fixer in the Gaza Strip after pro-Israel watchdog Honest Reporting exposed the violent posts.

He had contributed to reporting on the the fighting between Israelis and Palestinians as recently as last week.

“The New York Times had worked with this freelance reporter only in recent weeks. We are no longer doing so,” a spokesperson for the Gray Lady told The Post.

The Times did not respond to inquiries about whether Hanona was vetted and how many articles he contributed to.

Hanona has since deleted his social media accounts and could not be reached by The Post.

Fixers are typically on-the-ground freelancers who help foreign journalists coordinate logistics and translate.

In screenshots of the alleged posts, Hanona encouraged violence against Jews, saying he supported “the culture of fighting and killing Israelis.”

“I don’t accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I’m with killing them wherever they are: children, elderly people, and soldiers,” Hanona wrote, according to the watchdog.

The Post was unable to verify the messages.

The freelancer also allegedly wrote that “Jews are sons of the dogs … I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did. I will be so happy.”

Honest Reporting did not specify when all the posts were made.

Hanona also appeared to have worked with the BBC, Vice and the Guardian.