NY reportedly talking to Jazz about deal involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier

The Knicks have plenty of future draft assets and could be one of the most active teams ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Here are the latest Knicks rumors and reports…

Feb. 4, 1:20 p.m.

The Knicks and Utah Jazz “have had exploratory trade talks” for deal that would send Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier and draft pick compensation in exchange for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

Scotto reported that the Jazz are looking for “the equivalent of a first-round pick to acquire each player.” He added that Utah would want a potential first-round pick in order to take on Fournier’s salary.

Toppin, 24, is averaging just 6.7 points over 15.2 minutes per game this season across 38 contests. He has one year left on his contract and is eligible for a rookie extension after this season. Fournier is in the second year of a four-year, $73 million deal with a club option for the 2024-2025 season. He’s making $18 million this season and is scheduled to make about $18.9 million next year. Fournier has played sparingly this season in just 21 games (seven starts) and is averaging 6.7 points over 18.5 minutes per game.

Beasley signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the 2020-2021 season, and was traded to Utah this past offseason. His deal includes a club option for next season, so any team trading for him would have to either pick it up or let him hit free agency. While Vanderbilt, 23, is in the second year of a three-year, $13.1 million deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after next season. He’s averaging a career-high 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game over 52 contests this season.

Feb. 1, 11:45 a.m.

According to SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks communicated to the Toronto Raptors earlier this season that they were comfortable offering three first-round picks for OG Anunoby.

Begley notes that this conversation was prior to the Knicks’ eight-game winning streak, which began on Dec. 4, and that it’s unclear if those three picks were protected or unprotected.

Anunoby, 25, is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in 45 games this season.

Jan. 31, 1:35 p.m.

According SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are among a list of teams who have shown interest in Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey.

“In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” Begley reported. “The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”

The 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 14.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc over the course of his career.