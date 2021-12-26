NY Post publishing Weiner sexting photo was ‘final straw’

​Huma Abedin, the former longtime aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said the “final straw” for her came when The Post published a photo on its front page of her husband, disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner, sexting while lying in bed with their young son.

“I did finally reach my breaking point, because that was the point where for so long, Dana, I was saying, I don’t understand. I don’t understand. Why can’t you just knock it off?,” she told host Dana Bash during an interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“And this was my final straw,” Abedin said.

Abedin, who was working on Clinton’s presidential run at the time, also acknowledged that the incident prompted the Administration for Children’s Services to launch an investigation into whether she was a fit parent for leaving her then 3-year-old son, Jordan, with Weiner.

“It was one of the hardest things I had to endure,” Abedin said on CNN.

“I was asked, do you think you would have had a better assessment of the conditions if you were a more present parent?” she explained.

The infamous Weiner sext photo published on the cover of the Post.

She described herself as constantly feeling “torn” between leaving for the campaign trail and staying home to take care of their son, adding that “I think a lot of working mothers can relate to what that feels like.”

“It was one of the hardest things that I had to endure in those closing days of the campaign. And I just – I share a story of sitting by the front door not wanting to answer it because I was scared of what was on the other side, angry about what was on the – potentially on the other side,” she said.

Abedin recounted her feelings about Weiner’s raunchy behavior in a memoir titled “Both/And: A Life in Many Words” that was published in October.

In the interview, Abedin said she managed to weather the previous sexting scandals involving her husband — often under the pseudonym “Carlos Danger” — and his resignation from Congress in 2011 and his subsequent disastrous run for mayor in New York City in 2013.

But the revelation in 2016 by The Post of the photo of Weiner, a one-time rising political star in the Democratic Party, sexting a young North Carolina teen girl forced her to confront the realities of her marriage with him.

Weiner and Abedin divorced after he plead guilty to sexting with a minor.

She told Bash she “was judged big time.”

“I just had to go through all of us on the front page of the newspaper, but, certainly, many women, as men, because I don’t think it’s only women,” she said of the development that led to her “breaking point.”

“It was my breaking point, and, in part, because the first few years of Anthony and I living this together, I felt as though we were in a bit of a bunker,” she said.

“And so we really were kind of in this together. We were both shunned from certain society events. We were both asked to not show up at charity, at a food bank,” Abedin said. “And so it increasingly led us to be in this isolation together initially.

She went on to file for divorce from Weiner shortly after he pleaded guilty in federal court to sexting with a minor in May 2017.

Weiner was released from federal prison in February 2019 after serving the bulk of his 21-month sentence.

He also registered as a sex offender.