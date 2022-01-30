NY House GOP wants Biden to stop ‘secret’ flights of migrants

House Republicans from New York are urging President Biden to stop secretly transporting illegal immigrants from the southern border to New York and other parts of the US.

The letter they sent to the president references The Post’s exclusive exposé last week about one of the clandestine flights arriving at Westchester County Airport in August — an encounter caught on police body cam footage.

“We urge you to immediately cease any activities of transporting illegal immigrants by plane, or any other method, from the Southern Border to New York State,” reads the letter, penned by House Republican Conference chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik.

” … We demand you provide Congress and all New Yorkers with the current location and status of each illegal immigrant you have transferred to our state. The New Yorkers we represent are entitled to know how your failure to address the crisis at our Southern Border continues to impact their communities and day-to-day lives.”

House Republican Conference chairwoman Rep. Elise Stefanik wants President Biden to stop the flights immediately. AP

Immigrants are seen getting off a World Atlantic Airlines airplane in White Plains, NY. Christopher Sadowski

New York House Republicans demand the current location and status of each illegal immigrant transferred to the Big Apple. AP

The letter is co-signed by Republicans Congress members Nicole Malliotakis of Staten Island; Lee Zeldin, the presumptive GOP nominee for governor from Long Island; Andrew Garbarino of Long Island and upstaters Claudia Tenney and Chris Jacobs.

The 51-minute recording shows a federal government contractor telling a Westchester County police officer on Aug. 13, 2021, “the government is betraying the American people.”

The Boeing 737 had just flown in from Fort Bliss, Texas by iAero Airways under charter by the federal government — under cover of darkness.

The Biden Administration has been allowing illegal immigrants to stay in the county as they board charter buses. Christopher Sadowski

“In this video captured by a local Police Officer’s bodycam, a number of federal contractors are seen shepherding dozens of illegal immigrants from a Boeing 737 to charter buses across the tarmac. The contractors refuse to identify their organization or employer to the Officer, stating they are not authorized to do so,” the GOP letter says.

“This further signifies the bad faith your administration continues to act in regarding this practice, as the contractors repeatedly describe your Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) intent as keeping these flights away from media coverage.”

The Post first reported last October about the secret flights of underage migrants from the Texas border to the airport in White Plains.

Families exchange their farewells before boarding the charter bus. Christopher Sadowski

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino obtained the body cam recording by filing a Freedom of Information Law request.

An Immigration and Customs enforcement agent also revealed last week that illegal immigrants with criminal records are being released into the US.

Meanwhile, Malliotakis is co-sponsoring legislation — called the “Crime Doesn’t Fly Act” — that would block the Transportation Security Administration from allowing illegal immigrants to use arrest warrants to board flights.

TSA told Fox News and the Daily Caller last week that it’s allowing the warrants, which represent civil immigration enforcement, as a form of identification.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis supports the “Crime Doesn’t Fly Act” and “Transparency of Migration Act”. AP

Last June, Malliotakis proposed the “Transparency of Migration Act” that would require the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services to make certain information about undocumented individuals processed through or apprehended by Custom and Border Protection or HHS facilities publicly available on department websites.

“That’s crazy that I had to introduce a bill for basic transparency,” Malliotakis said. “It will become law when we Republicans win the majority.”

Democrats now control the House but could be tossed out of power in the midterm elections in November.

A White House official responded to the GOP letter saying there are “no such things as secret flights.”

“The video is from six months ago in August …. The footage is of unaccompanied minors being transported either to a vetted relative or to a sponsor. And yes, they passed through Westchester County, NY en route to their final destination.

“It is our legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they can be swiftly unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor. As part of the unification process, the Office of Refugee Resettlement facilitates travel for the children in its custody to their family or sponsors across the country.”