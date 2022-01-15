NY COVID cases continue drop, Hochul calls for more vaccinations

New York’s COVID-19 cases continued trending downward, with 47,870 reported Friday, the latest state numbers show.

The figure was nearly half of the surge-high mark of 90,132 seen Jan. 7, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday.

“We’re not through this yet,” she warned, urging New Yorkers to “keep getting vaccinated … and wearing non-cloth masks.”

Of the 327,427 test results reported Friday, 14.62 percent came back positive, Hochul said.

The positivity rate on a seven-day average was 17.59 percent Friday statewide, and 18.45 percent in New York City.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped for the third straight day Friday, to 12,169 statewide, with 1,653 people being treated in intensive care units — 34 more than the day before.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to continue to get vaccinated and wear non-cloth masks as COVID case numbers continue to trend downwards. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

Hospitalizations dropped for the third straight day in New York. AFP via Getty Images

Deaths from COVID-19 stood at 62,891 Friday, according to the federal government’s tally — a statewide increase of 187, including 93 New York City residents.

Hochul said the state gave out 101,571 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Friday to Saturday.