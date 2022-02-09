NY Cop Drama ‘East New York’ Lands Pilot Order At CBS – The Hamden Journal

CBS has had a busy week of picking up drama pilots.

The network has added East New York, a cop drama from Law & Order and NYPD Blue exec producer William Finkelstein and Big Sky co-exec producer Mike Flynn, to its pilot book.

The series follows Regina Haywood, the newly promoted police captain of East New York, an impoverished, working class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

Finkelstein and Flynn are writing and exec producing. Skyemac Productions’ Mike Robin, exec producer on series including All Rise and Major Crimes, is also exec producing alongside Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J Walker exec producers Mark Holder and Christine Holder.

Warner Bros. is producing.

It is CBS’ fourth in-cycle drama pilot of the 2021/22 development season following orders for a reboot of Early Edition, Cal Fire, and a mother-and-son legal drama from Dr. Phil.