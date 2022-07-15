NY AG postpones Donald Trump’s deposition amid Ivana’s death

The New York Attorney General’s Office has agreed to postpone depositions for former President Donald Trump and kids Ivanka and Don Jr. after Ivana Trump’s passing Thursday.

The Trump trio were set to begin giving their testimony Friday as part of AG Letitia James’ probe into the Trump Organization’s business dealings.

But James’ office agreed to put off the sworn interviews following a request by the Trump family members after the former president’s ex-wife, Ivana, died in her Manhattan home Thursday at 73.

“This is a temporary delay and the depositions will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” AG spokesperson Delaney Kempner said in a statement. “We offer our condolences to the Trump family.”

Ivana was married to the real estate developer from 1977 to 1992, and was the mother of his three oldest children, Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, died in her New York City home on July 14. Annie Wermiel/NY Post

Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the Trump Organization’s business dealings. Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Press Wire

She was found at the bottom of a staircase in her East 64th Street home and is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, police sources said. An official cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

The former president announced his ex-wife’s death, saying: “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

The AG’s Office agreed to postpone depositions for Donald Trump and his children Ivanka and Don Jr. after Ivana’s death. AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Trump called his ex-wife a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman.” AP

Ivanka said on social media that she was “heartbroken” by her mom’s death.

Lawyers for the three Trumps didn’t immediately return a request for comment.