The graphic chip giant has become the top semiconductor maker in the U.S., eclipsing Intel.

Graphics chip giant





Nvidia



is expected to post strong financial results Wednesday for its latest quarter, including surging revenue and net income.

Originally primarily a provider of graphics chips for gaming applications, the company’s portfolio has broadened to include chips used for servers, in particular for artificial intelligence, and for autonomous driving, visualization, cryptocurrency mining and mobile applications. in doing so, Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) has eclipsed





Intel



(INTC) as the top chip maker in the U.S.