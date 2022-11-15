Nvidia’s Datacenter And Gaming Strengths Keep Analyst Upbeat About The Stock

-
Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers reiterated Overweight on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a $250 price target.
Given the recent strength in shares of NVDA, he recommends a wait-and-see stance on NVDA’s upcoming F3Q23 results.
Rakers re-rating reflected the deepening platform growth thesis on NVDA with a greater investor focus on Datacenter and Gaming.
Investors should focus on Datacenter with positive recent demand data points. NVDA’s H100 ramp and pricing uplift is a key focus.
NVDA’s views on offsetting the ~$400 million impact from U.S. export controls on A100 shipments into China and confidence in the ability to ship recently introduced A800 will also be a key topic of discussion.
Rakers expects F3Q23 results or a tempered F4Q23 guide will provide investor confidence in a Gaming bottom if NVDA reiterates sell-through demand.
A premium multiple for NVIDIA is warranted given what he believes is a multiyear strong competitive positioning for data center growth driven by cloud and AI, gaming, next-generation autonomous vehicle applications, and an expanding ecosystem of products and applications (e.g., Omniverse)
Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.09% at $165.06 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|
Date
|
Firm
|
Action
|
From
|
To
|
Mar 2022
|
Goldman Sachs
|
Reinstates
|
Neutral
|
Feb 2022
|
Summit Insights Group
|
Downgrades
|
Buy
|
Hold
|
Feb 2022
|
Mizuho
|
Maintains
|
Buy
